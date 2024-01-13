Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench to inspire Manchester City to a 3-2 comeback victory over Newcastle as Oscar Bobb snatched a later winner.

City were trailing 2-1 at St James’ Park when De Bruyne was sent on as a 69th-minute replacement for Bernardo Silva, but he scored within five minutes before setting up fellow substitute Bobb to snatch victory in stoppage time at the end of a thrilling encounter.

Bernardo Silva had given the visitors an early lead with a cheeky flick in front of a crowd of 52,198, but stunning finishes from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon had the Magpies scenting victory until the Belgium international’s introduction.

The win lifted City, who dominated for long periods but were vulnerable on the counter, into second place in the Premier League table above Aston Villa, who play on Sunday.