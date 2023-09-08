In a 2023 AFCON qualifier clash, Mohammed Kudus showcased his brilliance with a breathtaking free kick to propel the Black Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Central African Republic (CAR).

This crucial match happened at the Baba Yara Stadium on a Thursday evening, with the Black Stars determined to secure a win that would guarantee their position as group leaders.

The Black Stars began the game with high hopes, but initially struggled to find a breakthrough.

Their optimism took a hit when CAR managed to break the deadlock in the 25th minute.

This unexpected setback tilted the game in favor of the Wild Beasts, leaving the Black Stars searching for answers.

As the Black Stars found it increasingly challenging to create clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities, they turned to the exceptional skills of Mohammed Kudus to level the playing field.

The forward, who plays for West Ham United, exhibited his mastery with a stunning free kick just two minutes before halftime. His perfectly executed curling shot from just outside the 18-yard box left CAR’s goalkeeper, Geoffrey Lembet, with no chance.

The match’s climax came in the 87th minute when Olympique Lyon’s Ernest Nuamah delivered the winning goal, capitalizing on a brilliant assist from Antoine Semenyo. It was a moment of pure magic that sealed the Black Stars’ triumph.

Witness the sheer brilliance of Kudus’ freekick in the video below: