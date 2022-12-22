Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, will be live at Stonebwoy’s BHIM concert as he secures a VVIP table.

Kudus will be spotted in the hearts of the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre, AICC, together with some other dignitaries who have copped tickets for VVIP section.

Stonebwoy personally presented the PR box invite to Kudus at the footballer’s mansion in Accra.

The invite contained a ‘Gen z’ device which streamed the program line-up of the concert among other details.

Also, a BHIM cap, hand sanitizers, a bottle of wine and other products from sponsors, as well as the VVIP ticket were stuffed in the invitation box.

Kudus assured he will be present on Friday, urging fans to leave their busy schedule to come experience good music.

This year’s marks Stonebwoy’s sixth edition of his annual headline concert where he performs across his discography and gives opportunity to other artistes to sell their brands.

The goal of one of Ghana’s biggest music nights, which attracts fans from all over the world, is to connect the African-Caribbean roots through music, arts, and culture.

https://twitter.com/withAlvin__/status/1605884360690872320