Morocco’s national team has overtaken The Teranga Lions of Senegal to become the best African side in the recent and final FIFA Ranking for the year 2022.

Walid Regragui’s men are the number-one-ranked team in Africa after their impressive performance at the just-ended Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Atlas Lions reached the last four of the World Cup becoming the first and only African nation to ever reach the Semi Final in the history of the world’s greatest International football competition

To become the first African side to reach the Semi Final, Morocco beat 2010 winners Spain in the Round of 16 and edged past Portugal in the last 8 of the competition.

The Atlas Lions beat Belgium and Canada after drawing with Croatia in their opening group game.

Despite their impeccable run to the semi-final and the third-place playoff, Morocco fell short to Croatia and finished fourth in the competition.

Morocco was ranked 22nd in the World and 2nd in Africa in November before this year’s Mondial in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions are now ranked number one in Africa and 11th in the World and have moved 11 places up following their impressive World Cup campaign.

Regragui’s men end the year as the national team with the biggest move by points (108.85) and also the biggest move by places (11).

