President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, says his outfit’s objective of ensuring a nation from the continent wins the FIFA World Cup is ‘alive and within reach’.

This follows the new feet chalked by Morocco, surpassing the previous African record of a quarterfinal limit at the Mundial by finishing fourth at the 2022 World Cup.

CAF released a statement with President Motsepe extending a message of congratulation to the five African teams that represented the continent in Qatar, especially history makers Morocco.

“The 54 African countries who are members of CAF are extremely proud and inspired by the victories and successes of the five African Nations that represented CAF at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” Patrice Motsepe said.

“We are also particularly proud of Morocco’s historic qualification to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

“I would like to express our deep gratitude to the players (Les Lions de l’Atlas), the technical team, the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football under the outstanding leadership of President Fouzi Lekjaa, the people of Morocco and His Royal Highness King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him.

“Our objective of ensuring that an African Nation wins the FIFA World Cup is alive and within reach.”

The Atlas Lions reaching the semifinals and finishing fourth betters the quarterfinals record previously held by Senegal, Cameroon, and Ghana.