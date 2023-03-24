Budding artiste, Kweku Flick, has finally fulfilled his wish of meeting talented Ghanaian footballer, Mohammed Kudus and record holder Asamoah Gyan.

After clenching a last-minute win against Angola at the Baba Yara Sports stadium, the Black Stars players gathered at their resort to celebrate their victory.

It was there Kweku Flick had the opportunity to interact briefly with Kudus and he was captured in a joyous mood while at it.

Kweku Flick has popularized Kudus’ name in a Ghana Black Stars anthem he composed during the 2022 World Cup held in Qatar.

While the fate of the National Team was hanging, Kweku Flick had hopes Kudus would be the savior, and that is exactly how the tournament played out.

Meeting for the first time in Kumasi, Kudus immediately recognised Kweku Flick and extended his hand for a shake.

They were captured in an embrace while they interacted heartedly as onlookers cheered them on.

Kweku Flick also had the opportunity to strike a pose with former Captain Asamoah Gyan