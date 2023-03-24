A latest post by controversial actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has got her fans questioning her mental state.

Despite updating that she has stepped on recovery road after suffering a disturbing mental health crisis, fans doubt she is back to her senses.

In her latest post, Moesha was pitching to be best of friends with American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian.

In Moesha’s view, they would be powerhouses should they become friends since they both sell their brands kind courtesy their surgically-enhanced beauty.

The socialite added that their friendship would be a smooth one judging from their similarities including being targets to online trolling and hatred.

Her post has generated mixed feelings from fans who, in the comment section, advised Moesha’s family to keep a close eye on her.

Others also believe she is overdosed with clout chasing.