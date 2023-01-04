Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong, was not joking when she announced she is back to claim her lost glory.

Her mental health episodes pushed her into a hiatus, which further caused her to lose most industry friends.

However, restoration has located her and while her old friends are back like they never left, new ones keep trooping in.

Her latest escapade has landed her in the arms of Nigerian talent Wizkid and videos she shared on her Instagram platform captured her hugging the superstar.

Moesha was beaming with smiles as Wizkid’s compliment of her beauty tickled her heart.

What seemed like a harmless video has attracted drags to Moesha as her fans have pointed out the video she is portraying as recent was taken months back.

Fans have bashed Moesha for clout chasing, as many urged her to slow down and not try to seek validation from the internet.

Watch video below: