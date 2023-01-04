A mum-of-two tragically died on the turn of the 2023 New Year in Brazil after a ‘firework got caught in her clothes’.

Elisangela Tinem was celebrating with her family on a beach in Praia Grande, Sao Paulo, when an alleged unauthorised firework display took place.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), a cousin of the victim told the police that Elisangela was in the sand strip when the incident occurred.

A distressing video of the 38-year-old’s death has emerged online, showing large crowds of beach-goers watching the fireworks go up on the turn of New Year.

A large bang suddenly emerges and the tragic explosion shows a body which appears to have been left on the ground.

The mother reportedly suffered injuries to her chest and arm from which she died right in front of her two children.

The death is now being treated as a homicide investigation.

Witness Luiza Ferreira, 20, told g1 Santos: “When it was midnight, I hugged my mother and saw a very strong flash.

“Soon after, everyone started screaming.

The firework did not belong to Tinem or her family, prompting local police to investigate the incident as a homicide, the report said.

They said in a statement: “The City Hall also points out that the device that hit the victim did not come from the official fireworks of the City Hall.