The Ghana Football Association (GFA) plans to seek clarity from FIFA regarding potential conflicts of interest involving Kwasi Appiah during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Appiah, who manages Sudan’s national team, also holds a position as an Executive Council Member of the GFA.

While GFA statutes do not prohibit holding multiple roles, concerns have arisen about the implications of Appiah’s dual responsibilities in the same competition.

Henry Asante Twum, Communication Director of the Ghana FA, emphasized Appiah’s right to accept job opportunities but noted the importance of adhering to FIFA guidelines.

“Kwasi Appiah was duly elected into office. It is within his right to accept any job opportunity that comes to him,” he told Joy Sports.

“It is an issue of governance, what is right and what is not right. We will consult FIFA governance on the matter and act on what they say,” he added.

Ghana is scheduled to compete against Sudan, Angola, and Niger in Group F of the qualifiers starting in September.

The Black Stars, aiming for their fifth AFCON title and first since 1982, see the campaign under coach Otto Addo as pivotal for national pride and footballing success.