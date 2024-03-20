NPP Manhyia South Constituency Chairman was not fairly treated, we’re solidly behind him – Fiifi Mensah

The Chairman of the Ashanti Regional Constituency Chairmen Association, Fiifi Mensah says the process by which the Manhyia South Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta was invited to face a non-existent disciplinary committee is flawed.

According to Mr. Mensah, some 34 Constituency Chairmen of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region are backing Mr. Ofori Atta popularly known as Tom Tom following a letter inviting him to a disciplinary committee hearing.

Speaking to Ohene Nana Kwame Amo on Okay FM on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Chairman of the Regional Constituency Chairmen Association, Fiifi Mensah said, the letter is being disputed.

“So we have told him not to respond to the invitation until the right thing is done, “ he said.

Earlier meeting

After a meeting at the Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel last Sunday, the members issued a press statement saying the invitation letter, which is premised on a matter involving the Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, did not go through the due process.

Right process

On Okay FM on Tuesday, Fiifi Mensah, who is also the Bantama Constituency Chairman, said although nobody in the NPP is above the law, the right process must be followed in the application of the law.

“Chairman Tom Tom was not fairly treated. The party has laws and regulations and if they are overlooked and eventually he is sanctioned, then next time, any of us can suffer a similar fate,” he emphasized.

Applying the law

He explained that even though as constituency chairmen they are not against the summoning of any party member before a legally constituted body of the party, they would not sit down unconcerned when due process is not followed.

Mr. Mensah reiterated that since the regional executive committee did not address any petition against the Manhyia South Chairman, the letter inviting him to appear before the disciplinary committee could not be valid.

He also insisted that there is no existing disciplinary committee in the region.

Signature

Mr Fiifi Mensah said what makes them more worried is that the invitation letter had the signature of the regional secretary, Kwame Adom Appiah, who is a lawyer and knows the party’s constitution.

“That is why we are asking questions. So that if it was a genuine mistake on his part, the right thing will be done,” he stated.

Venue

Mr. Fiifi Mensah further spoke against the selection of the residence of Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo as the venue for the disciplinary committee hearing, adding that per a directive from the Asanteman Council, Nananom are not to engage in active party politics.

“So it will be gross disrespect to the Asanteman Council if our colleague goes to the chief’s residence for the meeting,” he added.

Party unity

In his view, what is happening in the region is good for the party going into the general elections.

“We believe in our leaders and their ability to resolve this matter and Ashanti region will come out much stronger and rally behind our leader Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to break the 8.

“We know our leaders have listened to our concerns and we are very optimistic that peace will prevail. All we are interested in is how to work for our leader to break the 8.”