The New Patriotic Party (NPP) incumbent Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko has retained his seat as the parliamentary candidate for the December 7 polls.

In a keenly contested race with two other aspirants, the three-time legislator secured 196 votes.

His two contenders the Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem came second polled 94 votes while the third; a Tema-based businessman, Jerome Okyere–Akordor had 10 votes.

The total vote cast was 296.

ALSO READ: