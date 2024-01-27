Tensions escalated at a voting center in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency after a New Patriotic Party(NPP) delegate showed his ballot paper to the public.

The act by Smart Amoafo was met with strong opposition from polling agents, leading to a near fisticuffs.

Mr Amoafo according to report is the National Disaster Management Organisation (NaDMO) Coordinator and a supporter of the incumbent MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

Despite the fierce resistance from other delegates as the act was in breach of laid down protocols, he was reportedly allowed to put his vote in the ballot box.

