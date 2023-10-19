It was an exhilarating moment as contestants of Yilo Krobo Senior High School returned to a heroic welcome by staff, students, and residents of Somanya and its adjoining communities after their historic appearance at the prestigious National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The contestants, Victor Kofi Gbedasi and Gabriel Kofi Appiah, valiantly secured the school their first NSMQ seed to make a debut appearance at the quarterfinal stage.

Students of Yilo Krobo SHS sang and danced to tunes of praise at the school’s morning devotion, after a historic performance.

Students, staff of the school and community members hit the principal streets of Somanya as they welcomed the team with songs.

The school first qualified for the national competition in 2022 but was kicked out in the early stages.

Their defeat was the only motivation for them to push harder in the subsequent years.

This was seen in their performance in this year’s completion after toppling the likes of St. Hubert Seminary SHS.

After a year of resilience and unwavering determination, the students qualified for the national competition for the second consecutive year at the Eastern regional qualification.

They beat their formidable rivals Manya Krobo SHS, Oyoko Methodist SHS and Akuse Methodist SHTS after securing an impressive 48 points.

At the quarterfinal stage of the competition, the school captured the hearts and minds of many NSMQ enthusiasts after showcasing a masterful performance.

The school met with Mfantsipim School and Kumasi SHTS to battle for a spot in the semi-finals of the competition.

Their persevering efforts to topple Mfantsipim School sent the audience into a frenzy, seeing them receive an ovation from the crowd.

The school however is upbeat about a better performance in the next tournament.

“I am sad we couldn’t qualify. But, I know that one day we will be at the finals,” one of the contestants passionately stated.

The school is part of two others including Mpraeso SHS, and Wesley Grammar SHS who made their first appearance in the quarterfinals, and also seeding for the 2024 National Science and Maths Quiz.