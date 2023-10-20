Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), Rev Dr Opuni Frimpong, has asked the government to stay away from the construction of the National Cathedral.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo made Ghanaians aware the cathedral would be constructed through the coordinated efforts of the church.

However, the man of God said there has been too many controversies due to the interference of the government in the project.

Rev Opuni said this in an interview with Adom News following the resignation of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Eastwood Anaba who were members of the Board of Trustees.

In a joint statement, they raised concerns that they are yet to hear anything about their call for an audit into the activities of the National Cathedral Project, which they say is contrary to their conscience and belief.

But Rev Opuni-Frimpong has said the development is just a phase which will pass.

“We are having a challenge but I will still want the churches to accept responsibility. In the Bible people said that they will not give God anything that caused them nothing, that’s the principle I am talking about.

“Christians in Ghana should not be proud of a National Cathedral that caused them nothing; thus one which the government built for them,” he admonished.

