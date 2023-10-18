The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, is calling on President Akufo-Addo to immediately dissolve the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

The outspoken MP also wants the President to order a wider forensic audit into the construction of the controversial project.

His call follows the resignation of the founder of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba from the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

The two preachers had cited failure on the part of the Cathedral’s Board to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral project as the basis for their decision.

The current resignation brings to four the number of clergymen who have bowed out.

They include the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, and Founder and Presiding Bishop of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Dag Heward-Mills.

It is against this backdrop that the North Tongu MP says there can be no right time than now to disband the Board of Trustees and institute a forensic audit into the project.

“Let me be honest with you, in an ideal situation, the Board should be dissolved and we should be having a full-scale probe. There should be a forensic audit into the activities of the project,” he said on JoyNews.

But anti-corruption campaigner, Edem Senanu believes such an action must be taken with tact because of the high-profile persons on the Board.

He, however, argued that the National Cathedral project is facing serious credibility issues.

“…obviously, there is a crisis situation when you have four members existing. It is time to pause and do a critical review of where this whole project stands,” he stressed.

