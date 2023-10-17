Two eminent clergymen and members of the Board of Trustees of the controversial National Cathedral project have announced their resignation.

The two, Archbishop Duncan Williams and Reverend Eastwood Anaba, say their decision is based on the failure of the government to appoint an independent accounting firm to conduct a comprehensive audit of all public funds contributed to the project.

The founder and General Overseer of United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide and President of Eastwood Anaba Ministries announced their decision in a jointly signed statement.

The clergymen on January 23 called for the immediate suspension of the project and a financial audit due to the controversies that have marred the project.

They argued the suspension will pave the way for transparency and accountability to be provided to the Ghanaian people.

The two respected preachers said the auditor(s) must be one that is nationally recognised.

The Board of Trustees subsequently announced it has engaged the services of Deloitte to subject the project to a statutory audit.

However, the preachers have said not much has been communicated on their demand, hence their resignation.

“We, therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral. We honourably assure you, as we assured the Board of Trustees in January 2023 with the submission of our Resolution, that our action in no way impugns the vision or intent of The National Cathedral, but rather ensures that it is advanced and built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency and quality while garnering and maintaining public trust and support,” portions of the statement read.

ALSO READ: