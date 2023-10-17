Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susagtad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Novihoho Afaglo, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to prove to Ghanaians that they really care.

According to him, the people of Ketu South and residents along the Akosombo Dam need help and this is the time for government to show leadership and support them accordingly.

In the view of Mr Afaglo, any sign of neglect will make this government the worst regime ever in the history of this country.

Mr Afaglo made this statement in support of the plight of flood victims in parts of the Volta region in the wake of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The CEO said currently, many people are displaced to the extent that lots of them have no place to sleep so distributing rice and oil without providing shelter is like ‘pouring water on a stone.’

“I’m sure NADMO is expecting us to chew the raw rice and after drink the oil and go and sleep in the water,” he stated.

Mr. Afaglo said it is time to review the role of NADMO, describing it as a frivolous organisation.

He claimed support and relief items have not been forthcoming because the devastation happened in the Volta Region, a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

