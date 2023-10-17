The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has led a delegation to mourn with the family of late former Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament (MP) Enoch Teye (E.T.) Mensah.

The delegation included parliamentary leadership, MPs, and other staff.

During the visit, Speaker Bagbin recounted fond memories of E.T Mensah, whom he affectionately called his brother.

The Speaker said Parliament and the nation at large have lost a treasure as he touched on E.T. Mensah’s significant contributions to public service and the legislative process.

Mr. Bagbin pledged Parliament’s commitment to ensuring a dignified and fitting burial for the late statesman, underscoring the collective effort to honour his memory appropriately.

E.T. Mensah passed away on October 1, 2023, in South Africa after battling ill health.

He was 77.

The political stalwart until is death was a member of the Council of State.

