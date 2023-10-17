The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has endorsed a call for the declaration of a state of emergency over the flooding caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

According to GNA, the situation is not only threatening the very existence of people but also depriving communities of the essentials of life.

This follows a similar call made by the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev. Stephen Wengam at a press conference on Tuesday.

The teacher union made the call in a statement to solidarise with residents in nine districts of the Volta region and its environs who have been displaced and rendered homeless.

Footage and images from the region depict a catastrophic scene with entire areas submerged, including buildings, farmlands, and personal belongings.

The statement signed by GNAT General Secretary Thomas Musah admitted that the situation is a grim sight.

“The situation is all the more tragic because it’s a man-made disaster. GNAT expresses concern about whether the communities downstream of the dam were adequately educated or warned about the consequences of the spillage and the steps to take to avoid being overwhelmed, as they are now.

“The absence of such measures is indeed unfortunate, especially in these times of economic hardship,” the statement noted.

In response to this dire situation, GNAT called on the government, international bodies, and agencies to urgently come to the aid of the affected communities and rescue them from this unexpected catastrophe.

“This is a moment for pragmatic action, not political statements. GNAT pledges to play its part in the coming days and hopes that others will rally to assist the affected regions,” the statement read.

To the teachers in the Volta Region, GNAT has offered reassurance and support, encouraging them to remain steadfast and calm in the face of adversity.

The Association has vowed to assist teachers in carrying out their duties after the storm ensuring that the education of the region’s learners remains uninterrupted.

Furthermore, GNAT says it recognises the potential health risks that often follows flooding and calls for immediate action to prevent diseases and provide financial assistance to stabilize the affected communities.

This proactive approach aims to nip any social unrest in the bud and ensure that the Volta region emerges from this calamity stronger, more united, and resolute to contribute to Ghana’s progress.

