The National Cathedral Secretariat has set the records straight on the exit of Dr Mensa Otabil from its Board of Trustees.

According to reports, he left the Board due to conflict of interest issues.

This is contrary to claims by Member of Parliament for North, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa that the founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dr Mensa Otabil had stopped attending meetings of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

He alleged that, Dr. Otabil disapproves of the illegality being perpetrated by the Akufo-Addo government with respect to the project.

But the assertion by Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa who is also Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee has been debunked by member of the Board.

National Cathedral

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee said the ICGC founder left on personal grounds.

She indicated that, Pastor Otabil who was also building a Cathedral told the Board “he felt conflicted” hence his decision to exit.

Dr. Joyce Aryee said he did not leave the Board because of alleged malpractices since they are people with integrity.

On Dag-Heward-Mills, she said he was never a part of the Board of Trustees since incorporation.