Team and Player Tabs Personalized with AI and New Social Media Style “Moments” Feed with Video Content Among Latest NBA App (https://www.NBA.com) Updates; “Bring it Home,” Season 2 of “Pass the Rock” and “Starting 5” Daily Newsletter Lead Lineup of New Original Content and Initiatives Bringing Fans Year-Round Access to Players and Teams.

The NBA today announced an array of new programming and enhancements on the NBA App ahead of the 2023-24 season. The NBA App – which generated more than one billion video views this past season, more than triple the prior year’s total – will deliver unique experiences through advanced personalization features, enhanced live game viewing options and expanded content offerings that will bring fans closer to the game.

As part of a deepened personalized experience on the NBA App powered by Microsoft Azure AI Services, fans will have the ability to add multiple team and player tabs to their app main screen, allowing fans to seamlessly access real-time content. The new tabs will include the latest news, trending topics, vertical video highlights and updates related to their favorite teams and players. A new “Moments” experience will allow fans to scroll through unlimited NBA content using a vertical social media-style interface. NBA ID members will also have expanded benefits this season with the opportunity to earn new badges by watching live games and programming on the NBA App and NBA League Pass, voting for NBA All-Star, daily trivia and more. Additionally, members will have the chance to win special prizes, including tickets throughout the regular season.

Click HERE (https://apo-opa.info/3M663kF) for video detailing the new personalization features.

To keep fans informed on the latest key storylines from around the league, the NBA will distribute a new daily newsletter – “Starting 5” – with current and former NBA players, coaches and analytics experts serving as guest contributors, including the Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, Basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol and more.

NBA Entertainment will present a wide range of new original content on the NBA App, including “Bring it Home,” narrated by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (click here: https://apo-opa.info/3FlBkfv to view the series trailer). “Bring it Home” offers a behind-the-scenes look into the Nuggets’ 2022-23 season, which culminated in the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship. “Pass the Rock” will return for season two to provide an in-depth look at the league’s up-and-coming stars, featuring Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, among others.

The NBA App will feature more than 10,000 additional hours of programming to entertain fans throughout the 2023-24 season, including:

NBA CrunchTime: “NBA CrunchTime” – the league’s weekly whiparound show taking fans live to crucial moments of each game and providing real-time updates and analysis – returns with more than 50 episodes, twice as many as last season. Hosted by Jared Greenberg and produced by NBA TV, which is jointly managed by TNT Sports, “NBA CrunchTime” will debut on Monday, Oct. 30 this season.

Race for the NBA Cup: “Race for the Cup” will document the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament, giving fans exclusive access to teams competing for the first NBA Cup from tip-off on Nov. 3 through the championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 9.

Coaches Corner: “Coaches Corner” will feature NBA coaches breaking down the X’s and O’s in interviews and game-film analysis, including sessions with Nekias Duncan and Steve Jones, hosts of the popular “The Dunker Spot” podcast.

For a full list of new content series, initiatives and programming included on the NBA App this season, please click here (https://apo-opa.info/3FjIqRN). Additional programming will be announced throughout the season.

This season, NBA League Pass – the league’s live game subscription service – will feature an enhanced live game streaming experience making it easier for fans to switch between multiple broadcast and language options while interacting with dynamic overlays featuring live player stats, scores and betting odds and other content. Returning this season, NBA League Pass subscribers will also have the ability to stream multiple games simultaneously with multi-view. Packages are available on NBA.com and the NBA App with a premium commercial-free option available at $149.99 a year (or $22.99 a month), providing access to more than 800 live out-of-market games, the ability to download games for offline viewing and a variety of alternate telecast options, including NBA Strategy Stream, NBABet Stream and NBA HooperVision. Students attending accredited universities and colleges in the U.S. can purchase NBA League Pass at an all-new discounted price.

Later this season, cross-platform Watch Parties will be available to NBA App mobile users. The feature will allow NBA League Pass subscribers to video chat with up to four participants while watching a synchronized video broadcast. The cross-platform approach enables fans globally to watch games together on Apple and Android devices.

The new NBA League Pass, NBA App and NBA ID features were celebrated in the league’s tip-off campaign spots, “So Much Game” (https://apo-opa.info/46NTiTw) and “Everyone’s NBA App,” (https://apo-opa.info/3QlA4iH) spotlighting the true fan excitement when engaging in the live game experience on the NBA’s digital consumer products.

The NBA App – a product of NBA Digital, the league’s joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports – is powered by Microsoft Azure and free to download here (https://apo-opa.info/4029UVi).

