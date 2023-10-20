Tests conducted on ten major rivers across the country have revealed high levels of dangerous heavy metals.

The Oda, Ankobra, Tano, Offin and six others presented dangerous levels of Lead, Arsenic, Chromium and Cadmium.

Scientists say swimming or using these waters for farming presents a major health risk.

Almost all major rivers and streams across the country are highly polluted by irresponsible mining.

In Erastus Asare Donkor’s latest documentary titled ‘poisoned for gold’ he sheds light on how illegal miners also use mercury to collect gold, exposing residents to danger.

Watch the full documentary, “Poisoned for Gold.”