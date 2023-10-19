Mohammed Kudus’ agent, Jen Mendelewitsch has opened up on why the attacker’s move to Chelsea collapsed.

The Blues came close of signing the 23-year-old during the summer transfer window.

The two times Champions League winners agreed personal terms with the former FC Nordsjaelland attacker.

However, Chelsea could not meet the asking price from Ajax and were more ‘obsessed’ with the Moises Caicedo move.

“The truth is that Chelsea were completely focused on the transfer of Caicedo, which took all their energy. Kudus had agreed terms with Chelsea but they kept on submitting low bids,” she told RMC radio.

Chelsea had initially tabled an offer of 30 million Euros, which was below the asking price of the Dutch giants.

Eventually, Kudus joined their London rivals, West Ham United for a fee in the region of 38 million euros.

Kudus is enjoying a good start to life at the London Olympic Stadium, having netted three goals already for the Hammers in all competitions.

The Ghana international is expected to feature for the Hammers when they travel to play Aston Villa at Villa Park this weekend in the Premier League.

