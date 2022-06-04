The Police have killed a suspected armed robber at Kunka Junction in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Another suspect is said to be on admission at the Obuasi Government Hospital after he sustained minor injuries.

The incident is said to have occurred on Friday while the Police were on patrol at Obuasi Mile 7.

The Senior Nursing Officer at the hospital, Louisa Osei Forwaa, told Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo that the police brought the duo to the facility.

She narrated one was dead on arrival after they engaged the police in a shootout.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the hospital mortuary while Police are yet to make any official statement on the matter.

Video attached above: