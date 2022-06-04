NHIA is blessed to have Dr Okoe Boye as CEO - Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has lauded President Akufo- Addo for appointing Dr Okoe Boye as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The astute statesman said this when the newly appointed CEO of the Authority, Dr Okoe Boye paid a courtesy call on him at his residence.

“The NHIA has a visionary leader who can transform the fortunes of the scheme and retain the public trust,” he said.

The visit was to introduce the new CEO to the statesman whose vision birthed the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and also to seek counsel on how to progress the scheme. Through his vision, thousands are gainfully employed at the NHIA.

The former President was grateful for the visit and advised the CEO who is also a former Member of Parliament, representing the Ledzokuku Constituency, to continue to demonstrate his excellent leadership skills, one which he was widely known for in his public service life.

He believes that the NHIA will see a tremendous trajectory in innovative improvement under the leadership of Dr Okoe Boye.

Dr Okoe Boye on his part was extremely grateful for the warm reception and good counsel and the confidence the former President reposed in him and assured him of his commitment to rebrand NHIS as a model public service institution in the country.

He outlined a few of his aspirations which are to make the NHIA the most visible and reliable public organization. He reiterated that with the vibrant and highly qualified staff that he has, he will evaluate the current structure of the Authority to make the NHIS efficient and more dependable to the public.

The Board Chair of the NHIA, Dr. Ernest K. P. Kwarko, who led the delegation, also used the occasion to formally introduce other members of the Board to the former president and reiterated the Board’s commitment to assist the new CEO to succeed by providing the right governing environment. He further stated that the overall goal is to enhance the effective functioning of the NHIA, and help address the health needs of the average Ghanaian as health costs continue to soar on daily basis.

Dr. Okoe Boye was accompanied by members of the NHIA Board, his three Deputy CEO’s, some Directors, and Deputy Directors of the Authority.