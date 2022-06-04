The government in collaboration with World Bank would be investing $200 million into a new project aimed at addressing the flood situation in Ghana.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, announced this in a statement to mark the 7th anniversary of the Circle June 3 fire and flood twin disaster.

“The Akufo-Addo government remains committed to honouring the memory of our departed friends by continuing and intensifying the efforts to find lasting solutions to the perennial flooding challenges in Accra and across the country,” the statement read.

The project is to help mitigate flood risk and address sanitation and solid waste management challenges in the Odaw Drainage Basin where the unfortunate disaster occurred.

The statement indicated that the money would be put into the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project.

The tragic incident occurred after several hours of torrential rainfall in the capital city, Accra, claiming about 120 lives and leaving scores injured.

Meanwhile, the Minister has said while the effort to procure a contractor for dredging the Odaw under International Competitive bidding is underway, Dredgemasters will continue with their ongoing engagement to clear solid waste in the drainage channel to make room for stormwater and reduce the risk of flooding.