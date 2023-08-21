Gospel musician and philanthropist, Philipa Baafi, has opined that lovemaking plays a minimal role in the success of every marriage.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, the singer said the most important aspect of every marriage is decision-making.

By this, she meant, couples should be able to agree and share common ideas on issues.

“Most often I do say that sex plays just a minimal role because after you get married you become like siblings to each other.

“The Bible says can two walk together except they agree and so how can I journey on in life if my husband doesn’t share similar ideas with me it’ll be difficult?”

The gospel singer added, that one essential thing potential couples should look out for is support.

“During courtship, I realized that my husband understood my vision because if it wasn’t so like things will be very difficult and so I made him aware of what I wanted to do.

“So the most important thing is decision making and so you have to get someone you both understand each other which is a very important aspect,” she retorted.

She added that beauty isn’t everything.

“Though the beauty of the person counts and the other things you want to consider but they’re secondary but understanding each other is primary,” Philipa Baafi ended.