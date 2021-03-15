Ghana international, Thomas Partey, has earned praises from Arsenal legend, Gilberto Silva, following his impressive performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners fought back to win the London derby on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

After struggling with injuries following his move from Atletico Madrid, Partey put up an incredible performance against Spurs.

Gilberto, who played in the famous Invincibles team, feels Arsenal have been crying out for a player with Partey’s skillset for over a decade and he is already improving the club and players around him.

Asked if Partey is the best defensive midfielder he has seen at Arsenal since he left the club, Gilberto Silva told Astro SuperSport: “I guess so. In my opinion, I agree with you.

“He’s a good player. He’s the type of player Arsenal were missing, I’ve spoken a couple of times about it.

“They have good players in the [central midfield] position but not to sit and give Arsenal the stability they have.

“Look at the game [against Spurs] it was great to see how he managed his game, how he managed that position, helping [teammates].

“You know what is very important about this particular position? This is a very particular position because not every time you get the credit you deserve.

“That’s okay, it’s fine, because you have to understand that. But this guy, when he understands the position like Partey, look at his game: he made the others a lot better.

“He makes Xhaka look better in the game, he made the defenders look a lot better and comfortable when the ball was against them. ‘I think the way he manages games, the way he positions himself, is very important for Arsenal.

“He is the kind of player Arsenal have needed for quite a long time in my opinion,” he added.

In total, the midfield enforcer has only made 18 appearances for the Gunners this term.