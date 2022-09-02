A popular ‘waakye’ joint at Columbia, a suburb of Takoradi, has been shut down by the Western Regional office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) over allegation of food poisoning by some patrons.

The FDA branch, headed by Martin Kusi, said it had begun investigations into the complaints by the consumers. Some were hospitalised after allegedly consuming the ‘waakye’.

He stated that: “We have taken samples [of the waakye] to the lab. Investigations are currently underway.”

DAILY GUIDE gathered that scores of people suffered from cramps and spasms as well as possible irritable bowel syndrome after contracting food poisoning at the food joint.

Officials of the Ghana Health Service yesterday joined the investigation to determine the exact cause of the stomach upset suffered by the consumers.

Western Regional Information Officer of the FDA, Solomon Kwabena Boni, confirmed that the ‘waakye’ joint was closed down by the FDA.

According to him, the owner of the ‘waakye’ joint is assisting with investigations, promising to make the findings public after investigations.

He indicated that all the victims were discharged from the hospital.

“There is nobody currently on admission,” he stressed.