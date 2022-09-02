A notorious criminal, who was convicted five months ago for stealing about 1,000 fowls from a poultry farm that belonged to a customs officer at Assin Manso in the Assin South District, has been arrested again with a 14-year-old boy accomplice for stealing a tricycle and motorcycle respectively.

The suspect, Abeiku Acquah, 33 years, was arrested by the Assin Manso Police Command at Assin Kyinso upon a tip-off when the tricycle they were travelling with experienced fuel shortage on their way.

The information revealed that they stole the items from Assin Fosu and were sending them to Mankesim for sale.

The suspect admitted it is a syndicate and, thus, he the suspect supplies his accomplices with stolen items such as motorcycles, goats, fowls, and tricycles.

Meanwhile, the Assembly member for Assin Andoe, Williams Appiah, said the suspect has been terrorising the lives of market women in the area.

He said the worrying aspect is that the suspect, for some time now, has been recruiting minors into his operations but wonders why he is left off the hook immediately after his arrest on several occasions.

According to him, the chief of the town, Nana Kwaku Atta Banafo III, is determined to help the police fight all forms of crime.