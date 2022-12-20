Famous Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has cried out on social media that she is being blackmailed by the man she is set to walk the aisle with.

Just few days after receiving congratulations over her proposal, Empress Njamah has revealed she has broken off their engagement.

Giving the motivation behind her decision, she revealed she is being blackmailed by her fiancé, and he hacked her social media pages to post the videos of the said proposal.

According to her, the video she posted flaunting her engagement ring was made out of duress, adding that she was being held hostage at the time the said video was taken.

Empress Njamah added that her Liberian lover is fond of scamming, physically assaulting and threatening her at the least provocation.

She revealed in a live video that following her decision to call off their marriage, her fiancé has been blackmailing her with her nude videos she sent to him.

“Afterwards, he had my naked videos, and he changed. He started hitting me and when I wanted to talk and tell him this can’t work; he blackmailed me with my own videos and said I’m going nowhere and that’s when he turned into an animal. Beats me anytime, locks me up, put the keys in his pocket, in my own house.”

She added that her ex-lover has also stolen her car and other private documents.

“He wrecked me, finished everything. This person I’m telling you actually got a ring and forced me to do a video, which he posted on my page because he has access to my page. He changed all the passwords, logged me out of every email I have, everything I have, all my phones, my iCloud, everything, I don’t have access to anything.

“This guy came back, after looking for me, took my car, took my international passport, he took my remaining money. He took my iPad, my earpods, he had two bags of my valuables, took the car and left.”

Meanwhile, her lover has published videos threatening to deal mercilessly with her, adding that he knows her every movement.