Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says government acknowledges difficulties and hardship being faced by the people assuring that efforts are being made to fix the difficulties.

He noted that government is not relaxing at all in the midst of the current economic challenges being faced by the world.

Speaking at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Liberty Center Assemblies of God Church at Lapaz, where he was invited as the Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Bawumia said though there will always be difficulty and hopelessness, “our trust in God will help us sail through.”

Dr Bawumia added “People of God, we are all witnesses to the difficult and challenging times the world and for that matter the country has been going through in recent times. It has been a period, the last couple of years characterised by economic uncertainties that have caused even stronger nations to crawl.”

He stressed “In times like this we deploy all efforts humanly possible to enable us stay afloat on the surface of the challenges.”

The Vice President was hopeful Ghana will overcome her challenges.

He said “after all the birth of Jesus when on the road, Mary and Joseph got to Bethlehem, there was no room at the inn and they had to end up in a stable. Jesus was born in that stable with animals; but look at what impact Jesus has had on humanity! So it doesn’t matter where you are from or where you are, that is why I have faith that with God nothing is impossible.”

The Vice President continued “and I have faith that we as a country and as a continent can do things that seem impossible and we can prosper and advance this country that seems impossible by the Grace of God”.

A donation of Ghc50,000 was made with a pledge of 500 bags of cement by Veep towards the building of the Liberty hospital.

The Head Pastor of Liberty Center Assemblies of God Church Rev. Dr. Sam Ato Bentsil revealed that as part of Jubilee celebration, the Church intends to build a hospital to aid health delivery services in the country. The project is expected to begin in first quarter of 2023.

Other dignitaries who accompanied the Vice President included his Spokesman Dr Gideon Boako, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Hon. Joseph Osei Wusu (Joewise), Mayor of Accra Madam Elizabeth Tsotsoo Sackey, MP for Okaikoi Central Patrick Yaw Boamah, former Minister of Railway Development Joe Ghartey, the Director General of National Lottery Authority (who is also a member of the Liberty Center Assemblies of God Church) Sammy Awuku and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, Devine Otoo Agorhum, among others.