Retained Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, says she does not think the defeat of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo during the National Delegates Congress is a result of underperformance.

She believes the party recognises the outgone chairman’s contribution adding that he “held the party very effectively.”

”Both have their strengths in leading the party. One was very calm, the other one is fire-drunk so if party people believe that at this point where we find ourselves, it is a firebrand that we need to lead the party I think it’s well accepted but I don’t think that the other person lost because he didn’t perform. Everybody knows that he’s played his role very well, he led the party very effectively,” she said.

According to the politician, both individuals are strong leaders with different leadership styles.

She also shared that the party will be channeling their support towards the new chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia with the 2024 general election as the goal.

“We are all going to give him the necessary support; the support that we gave to the outgone national chairman for him to succeed, we are going to give the new chairman the same support,” she added.

NDC delegates converged at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022, to elect new national executives.

The outcome of votes as suggested by some experts and party people renders the NDC formidable to match the stalwarts of the New Patriotic Party in the 2024 elections.

