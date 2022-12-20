A 37-year-old man, Rogbor Francis, has been found hanging dead in a suspected suicide incident at Kasoa toolbooth near the Densu River in the Ga south Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

Information gathered at the scene indicates that the deceased walked into the forest, climbed one of the 40ft trees and hanged himself with a rope.

According to eyewitnesses who are horticulturists in the area they found the body of the deceased hanging while working.

The body has been retrieved by the Weija Divisional Police Command.

After inviting the police to the scene, an identification card retrieved from the deceased had the name, Rogbor Francis and a mobile phone without a SIM card.

Residents called the contacts which led the police to family members of the deceased who have confirmed that the deceased was a resident of Top Town, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality.

The body has since been deposited at the morgue pending further investigations by police.

Some eyewitnesses, who spoke to Adom News, said this is the second time a suicide incident has been recorded in the area.

