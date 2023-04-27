Popular Nollywood actress, Iniobong Edo Ekim, professionally known as Ini Edo, has opened up on her alleged affair with Empress Njamah’s ex-lover and blackmailer, George Wade.

It was reported that Ini Edo’s video and international passport was recovered from George Wade after being arrested by Liberian Police.

Ini Edo and Wade were seen conversing in the trending video on social media.

Speaking on Tuesday during an Instagram live session, the actress debunked the romantic affair rumors with him, stating that Wade had contacted her posing as a movie producer who wanted to cast her in his movie.

Also, she noted that during their conversation, he tried to divert but she declined his sexual advances.

Speaking on how he got her passport, she claimed that he had promised to book her a flight in South Africa for them to meet up.

She said: “Just turn on my phone and I’m being bombarded with lots of accusations. I don’t know why people are dragging me into the web of lies.

“Someone messaged me with a foreign number sometime last year, August/September/November. Someone called me and said he wanted to work with me and when I asked how he got my number, he said a colleague gave it to him,” she recounted.

