The countdown is on to the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

The tournament kicks off on 20 November with hosts Qatar facing Ecuador.

But where can you watch those games? When are the other group fixtures? What day do the knockout rounds start? And when is the final?

Here are all the fixtures and TV information available for the first World Cup to be held outside the northern hemisphere summer.

Schedule for all 2022 World Cup group games

Sunday 20 November

Group A: Qatar v Ecuador (16:00)

Monday 21 November

Group B:England v Iran (13:00)

Group A: Senegal v Netherlands (16:00)

Group B: USA v Wales (19:00)

Tuesday 22 November

Group C: Argentina v Saudi Arabia (10:00)

Group D: Denmark v Tunisia (13:00)

Group C: Mexico v Poland (16:00)

Group D: France v Australia (19:00)

Wednesday 23 November

Group F: Morocco v Croatia (10:00)

Group E: Germany v Japan (13:00)

Group E: Spain v Costa Rica (16:00)

Group F: Belgium v Canada (19:00)

Thursday, 24 November

Group G: Switzerland v Cameroon (10:00)

Group H: Uruguay v South Korea (13:00)

Group H: Portugal v Ghana (16:00)

Group G: Brazil v Serbia (19:00)

Friday, 25 November

Group B:Wales v Iran (10:00)

Group A: Qatar v Senegal (13:00)

Group A: Netherlands v Ecuador (16:00)

Group B: England v USA (19:00)

Saturday 26 November

Group D: Tunisia v Australia (10:00)

Group C: Poland v Saudi Arabia (13:00)

Group D: France v Denmark (16:00)

Group C: Argentina v Mexico (19:00)

Sunday 27 November

Group E: Japan v Costa Rica (10:00)

Group F: Belgium v Morocco (13:00)

Group F: Croatia v Canada (16:00)

Group E: Spain v Germany (19:00)

Monday 28 November

Group G: Cameroon v Serbia (10:00)

Group H: South Korea v Ghana (13:00)

Group G: Brazil v Switzerland (16:00)

Group H: Portugal v Uruguay (19:00)

Tuesday 29 November

Group A: Netherlands v Qatar (15:00), Ecuador v Senegal (15:00)

Group B: Wales v England (19:00), Iran v USA (19:00)

Wednesday 30 November

Group C: Poland v Argentina (15:00), Saudi Arabia v Mexico (15:00)

Group D: Tunisia v France (19:00), Australia v Denmark (19:00)

Thursday 1 December

Group F: Croatia v Belgium (15:00), Canada v Morocco (15:00)

Group E: Japan v Spain (19:00), Costa Rica v Germany (19:00)

Friday 2 December

Group H: South Korea v Portugal (15:00), Ghana v Uruguay (15:00)

Group G: Cameroon v Brazil (19:00), Serbia v Switzerland (19:00)

Last 16

Saturday 3 December

Game 49: Group A winners v Group B runners-up, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)

Game 50: Group C winners v Group D runners-up, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (19:00)

Sunday 4 December

Game 51: Group D winners v Group C runners-up, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (15:00)

Game 52: Group B winners v Group A runners-up, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)

Monday 5 December

Game 53: Group E winners v Group F runners-up, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (15:00)

Game 54: Group G winners v Group H runners-up, Stadium 974, Doha (19:00)

Tuesday 6 December

Game 55: Group F winners v Group E runners-up Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)

Game 56: Group H winners v Group G runners-up, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)

Quarter-finals

Friday 9 December

Game 57: Winners of game 53 v winners of game 54, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)

Game 58: Winners of game 49 v winners of game 50, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)

Saturday 10 December

Game 59: Winners of game 55 v winners of game 56, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (15:00)

Game 60: Winners of game 51 v winners of game 52, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13 December

Game 61: Winners of game 57 v winners of game 58, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (19:00)

Wednesday 14 December

Game 62: Winners of game 59 v winners of game 60, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (19:00)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 17 December

Game 63: Losers of game 61 v losers of game 62, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (15:00)

Final

Sunday 18 December

Game 64: Winners of game 61 v winners of game 62, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (15:00)