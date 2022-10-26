Five Chinese Nationals and eight Ghanaians have been arrested in the Aowin and Suaman districts for engaging in illegal mining.

The 13 suspects were nabbed in separate intelligence-led operations by the Western North National Security Coordinating Council on Tuesday, October 25.

The operation was held in the wake of illegal mining activities that have been destroying the river bodies in the region.

The suspects were apprehended while polluting rivers Tano, De-Sue and Sui.

Two Chinese nationals and five Ghanaians were arrested in the Aowin Municipality whereas eight suspects; three Chinese Nationals and three Ghanaian citizens were arrested in the process in the Suaman District, all in the Western North Region.

The suspects, however, have been sent to the Regional Police Command for further investigations.

