Nemesis is steadily catching up with a female thief as her identity has been splashed on social media for shoplifting.

The thief whose identity is not immediately known was captured on CCTV stealing a wig from a shop

As though she was checking out some items on display, she quickly snatched a long black hair and hid it in her bag, while looking for ways to hide the mannequin on which the product was displayed.

She hurriedly headed for the exit while the unseen shop attendant did not suspect her crime.

The thief, who is believed to be in her late twenties, was all glammed up with her dyed hair.

