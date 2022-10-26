Subin Member of Parliament (MP), Eugene Boakye Antwi, has challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo to be a man of his word and sack Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta from office.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the former Deputy Works and Housing Minister reminded President Akufo-Addo he touted the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the qualified men and women to lead Ghana.

He, therefore, cannot fathom why President Akufo-Addo has not sacked Mr Ofori-Atta despite the numerous calls and pressure.

“We told Ghanaians that we have the men and must demonstrate that. We must change Ken Ofori-Atta now. Why are we acting as if there are no men in NPP? We would stand for the right things to be done. What is it about Ken Ofori-Atta that he cannot be sacked?” he quizzed.

We in the NPP have the men and the women that will give Ghanaians a decent standard of living. #RiseAndBuildTour — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 4, 2015

The President’s cousin has come under intense pressure for him to resign from office or be sacked with the argument that his performance as Finance Minister since he was appointed to office has been nothing to write home about.

President Akufo-Addo believes the calls are not justified because to him, Mr Ofori-Atta has delivered excellently even in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

But some NPP MPs on Tuesday joined the clarion call for the Minister to be sacked from office as a matter of urgency.

However, reports indicate President Akufo-Addo has met with these disgruntled MPs and has appealed to them to give Mr Ofori-Atta three weeks and allow him to complete the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.