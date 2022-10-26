Former President John Dramani Mahama has stressed on the need for all to depoliticise the Black Stars to urge the team to give their best in Qatar.

Ghana has been handed a difficult test after being paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

“I urge that all Ghanaians should rally behind the Black Stars. The Black Stars in the past were what united us and any time the Stars were playing, there was no political affiliation or ethnic orientation as we all supported them,” former President Mahama said as quoted by ghanafa.org.

“Recently, it doesn’t seem to be the same and I urge that we put all political considerations aside and know that, that is our best national team and for the boys to have the kind of encouragement to give their best on the world stage.

“They need the support of the whole nation, simply put, we must depoliticize the Black Stars. If the stars win, it’s not credit to one political party or the other, but to all Ghanaians.

“It doesn’t matter under which administration it wins the cup or not, we must know that the boys are from all over the country who are not even political. Let’s all support them because any-time they are going to play, I play my part by tweeting and sending them words of encouragement and I am their number one fan.”

On November 24, Ghana will face Portugal to commence their journey at the tournament before facing South Korea and Uruguay in the remaining Group games.

Ghana will begin the campaign against Portugal on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group matches.

