A Nigerian on-air personality, Toke Makinwa, has betrothed herself to Ghanaian actor James Gardiner after she alleged that the latter saw her nakedness.

Toke, through a post on social media, has accused James of deliberately spying her raw skin hence her demand that he marries her.

Toke, together with James and other casts were lodged in the same room, on a set for a Nollywood movie they are shooting.

It was there that Toke said James saw her strip off her shirt but stood unconcerned as she unhooked her bra.

Despite James denying seeing her cleavage, Toke joked that “you did, James and even wanted to see my v*agina but we had to kick you out of the room”.

The divorcee has therefore demanded that James presents ten cows for her introductory rite but the latter bragged that he would buy ten times more as compensation.

Nigerians have mocked Toke for failing to “shoot her shot” at her crush directly, rather than capitalize on the situation to propose marriage.

