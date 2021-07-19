The Ghana Statistical Service has once more extended the period for this year’s Population and Housing census.

The 2021 Population and Housing census was scheduled to end on June 28 but was first extended to July 18 and now the latest announcement.

According to Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Anim, this extension has become necessary to be able to fully cover some areas in the country where enumerators could not fully reach everyone.

He explained that for most parts of the country, they have achieved their target but there are still places, particularly in the Greater Accra Region where they were only able to capture 94% of the population.

Professor Anim also explained that most of the challenges they faced at the start of the listing and enumeration have been dealt with but there are still issues with people not willing to cooperate with census officials.

