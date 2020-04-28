American R&B singer, Keri Hilson, has revealed that she downloaded social messaging app, WhatsApp in order to communicate with Ghanaian artist, Stonebwoy.

Keri made the revelation in a Live Instagram Chat with Stonebwoy on Sunday night.

The duo worked on Stonebwoy’s recently released album, Anloga Junction, on which Hilson was featured on the song, Nominate.

Answering a question on how she came to work with the president of Bhim Nation, Hilson revealed that she went to the extent of downloading WhatsApp so she could communicate with Stonebwoy.

ALSO READ

“I was on the plane from LA to Atlanta and a guy called Delsidi said he was friends with Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

“He eventually said he knew the guys and was wondering if I’d love to collaborate so I said why not.

“Then he called Stonebwoy and made the connection and we took it from there,” she said.

Stonebwoy on his part, said he was honoured for the connection with Miss Hilson and immediately had to let her download WhatsApp because she didn’t have it, to which Keri Hilson replied, “I downloaded WhatsApp for you [Stonebwoy].”