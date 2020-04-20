Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, has described the past weeks of her life as a learning curve.

This comes after being prosecuted by the government of Lagos State for breaking the social distancing rule to hold a house party for her husband amid a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The duo were sentenced to 14-day community service and fined N100,000 each.

RELATED STORIES:

However, the actress in a video posted on instagram said she has learnt a lot of lessons through the process amid calls for people to stay safe.

“These past few weeks have been a learning curve but we must keep moving forward.

“My dear friends, coronavirus is real. We must collaborate with the Lagos State Government and Federal Government by staying at home, staying safe,” she urged.

Watch the full video below: