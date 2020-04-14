It looks like one of the things equally dangerous as the coronavirus is hunger. Hunger which stems from the lockdown in parts of Africa, a necessary measure to combat the spread of the virus.

While some well-to-do in society have been able to stock food and are surviving the lockdown, others who are battling poverty are unable to do so, though governments are supporting the poor with food.

Due to severe hunger, a young unidentified man fainted on the floor and was lucky to be revived after being served food.

In a trending video online, the man was seen lying on the floor and surrounded by well-wishers who spoke Nigerian pidgin to bemoan the situation.

The good news is that when he was given food and money he regained his strength.

