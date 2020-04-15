A Ghanaian non-bank financial institution, Dalex Finance and Leasing Company Limited

the company in collaboration with Assemblymen and Unit Coordinators of Adentan and Odododiodoo Municipalities fete vulnerable households and aged persons in these areas.

They served breakfast and lunch to the needy in these Municipalities which are part of the lockdown areas.

In Odododiodoo alone, about 350 packs of porridge and bread were served in the morning and

150 packs of jollof rice and chicken were served for lunch.

Also, 100 packages of dry food (beans, gari, rice, indomie), eggs and locally produced hand sanitizers were also shared to residents.

At the Ministries Police Station, the company served police personnel with jollof rice and chicken.

Aside the food, mobile money were sent to those who did not benefit from the food distribution to enable them support their families.

Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, Ken Thompson who was part of the team thanked donors for their support.

“With your support we will continue to provide daily breakfast, dry food packages, eggs, tubers of yam & locally produced hand sanitizers throughout this & next week in the Adentan & LANMA municipalities”.

“We appreciate your generous donations, support and encouragement” he added.