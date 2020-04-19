Joyce Terkper, landlady of an apartment at Teiman in Accra, has announced a-three-month rent waiver to her tenants due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The rentals include two-bedroom apartments, chamber and hall apartments and single rooms, a total of eleven (11).

According to her, her decision is informed by the hardships which the coronavirus pandemic has brought on households.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, she said the waiver has been extended to tenants whose rents are not yet due.

According to Mrs. Terkper, these tenants can take out the equivalent of the three months waiver and pay the balance.

Joyce Terkper, the landlady

Desmond Osuquaye, one of Mrs Terkper’s tenants told Adom News he believes Auntie Joyce and Uncle Peter her husband are angels and they count themselves blessed to be their tenants.

“When the lockdown begun, she called us and said we can get any item from her supermarket and pay later since we are not making any money right now.

“She gives us free hot meals daily and ensures we maintain our relationship with God even during this lockdown and we were overwhelmed when she announced the rent waiver,” he said.

Aunty Joyce, as she is affectionately called, operates a popular supermarket at Teiman, Aromatic and her husband, Peter Terkper, is a Finance Director at Puma Energy.

Read the waiver notice below: