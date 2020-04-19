Singer Adekunle Gold is all loved up with a heartfelt letter addressed to his wife, Simi as she celebrates her birthday.

To him, the emergence of Simi has brought magical changes to his then struggling life as he describes her as his goodluck charm.

Furthermore, he revealed she is the inspiration behind his amazing love songs, adding his life would totally suck if she was not in it.

The musician revealed he has plans of becoming a writer and if he does, Simi will be written in every paragraph of each chapter.

Adekunle’s heart felt Instagram letter has sparked out some flames of love in Simi who revealed she is willing to spend forever and 200 days more with him.