Simi and her husband Adekunle Gold
Singer Adekunle Gold is all loved up with a heartfelt letter addressed to his wife, Simi as she celebrates her birthday.

To him, the emergence of Simi has brought magical changes to his then struggling life as he describes her as his goodluck charm.

Furthermore, he revealed she is the inspiration behind his amazing love songs, adding his life would totally suck if she was not in it.

The musician revealed he has plans of becoming a writer and if he does, Simi will be written in every paragraph of each chapter.

Adekunle’s heart felt Instagram letter has sparked out some flames of love in Simi who revealed she is willing to spend forever and 200 days more with him.

Shalla to my one and only Na you be my Alobam Simi you’re one in a million … I wrote this song for you 6 years ago. As a young man that was just trying to figure life out, you had just come into my life and my world started changing magically. God must have looked at my unworthy ass struggling through life and decided to bless me with a good luck charm. “He who finds a wife…” I am the He because simi, you fill my darkest days with your light. I am blessed to have you doing life with me. You make me happy in every sense. You are the reason I write the best love songs If you ended up with someone else, my life would totally suck ngl. You are my source of peace, my strength, my favourite love. I’ll write a book someday about how my life changed completely and it’ll have your name written allover it. Happy Birthday to you, my one in a lifetime. Love you. Eba mi ki Orente mi ❤️

