Rapper Sarkodie has hinted on some never-seen scenes from music video of “Lucky”, a song which featured Nigeria’s Rudeboy of Psqaure fame.

Sarkodie spilling beans revealed there was a particular scene he had to pose naked with a video vixen in a shower which never made its way after editing.

He revealed his management pushed for the scene to be out, to debunk rumours he is fearful of women but upon serious deliberation he did not agree to the move.

The married man and father of one revealed his fans have been pushing him to do the unthinkable like dancing and other serious stuff which contradicts his nature.

Moments after he made the revelation in a Tweet, questions kept flying in his comment section as to if he was unfaithful to his wife.

Sarkodie however rephrased his statements, admitting he was half naked and only exaggerated the funny story.

Funny story : so there was a scene in the “Lucky” video where I was naked with the model in the shower smh… my team pushed for that to happen till I was sent the first edit. I was like naaaah man take that Shhhh AWT!!! — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) April 18, 2020